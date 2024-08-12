Dimension Data Middle East LLC, operating as NTT DATA, is part of the global NTT Group, delivering comprehensive IT services and digital solutions across the Middle East and Africa. Founded in South Africa, the company expanded globally and joined the NTT Group in 2010. In April 2024, it rebranded as NTT DATA, reinforcing its integration into the global network while maintaining strong regional expertise and a client‑focused approach.

Address Office 803, 804, Floor 8, Al Niyadi Building, Airport Road, Abu Dhabi, Abu Zaby 4895, United Arab Emirates Telephone 97126963238 Website https://www.dimensiondata.com/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)