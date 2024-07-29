AIQNEX PTE. LTD.

AIQNEX Lab is a Singapore-based AI and Quantum Computing training, research, and transformation company serving Singapore, UAE, India, and Southeast Asia. We deliver bootcamps, online modules, leadership workshops, webinars, hands-on labs, and career pathways in AI, Machine Learning, Data Science, Agentic AI, and Quantum Computing. AIQNEX also helps corporates design practical AI POCs, Agentic AI workflows, and AI–Quantum hybrid use cases to improve productivity, automation, decision-making, and innovation, and operates as an IBM Reseller.

Address 10 Ubi Crescent, #04-33, Singapore, North East 408564, Singapore Telephone +6589749095 Website https://www.aiqnex.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider