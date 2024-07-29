THE ANALYTIX THEAX PRIVATE LIMITED is a technology-driven organization delivering AI-led, platform-driven digital engineering and enterprise modernization. We provide a comprehensive suite of IBM Software, including Watson AI, Advanced Analytics, Cloud Services, etc. Our services encompass end-to-end implementation, software sales, technical consulting, and managed services. With a focus on large-scale skilling across India. We guide organizations through digital transformation with SME‑led technical delivery, creating a seamless ecosystem for enterprise innovation and technical excellence.

Address SECOND FLOOR, G-2, MALNAD MANISON, KAGGADASPURA MAIN ROAD, BANGALORE, Karnataka 560093, India Website https://theax.co.in Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider