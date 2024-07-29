With 25 years of experience, Ereteam is a leading technology company specializing in Data, Analytics, and AI-powered optimization solutions. Headquartered in the USA with an operations center in Türkiye, we serve over 100 corporate clients across 17 countries in sectors such as banking, insurance, retail, and pharma.



As a trusted partner to world-leading technology vendors, Ereteam helps organizations turn data into strategic decisions.

Address Mehmet Akif, Tavukçuyolu Cd No:150 Kat:2 D:3, Ümraniye, Istanbul, Istanbul 34774, Türkiye Telephone +90 216 518 44 40 Website http://www.ereteam.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider