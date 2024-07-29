HKBN JOS Limited

We commit to maintaining the highest industry standards, integrating cutting-edge technology and best practices to serve as your trusted digital transformation partner in the Asia Pacific region.
With our professional expertise and capabilities, we form win-win partnerships that assist clients to achieve their business growth objectives and enhance their footprint in mainland territories.
Address
11/F & 19/F, Tower 1 & Tower 2, The Quayside, 77 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong, null 00000, Hong Kong
Telephone
+852 3999 2351
Website
https://www.hkbnes.com/web/gba/hkbnjos/