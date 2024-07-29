Resolve Technology Limited

Resolve Technology is a System Integrator specializing in IBM Hybrid Cloud and Agentic AI. We bridge the gap between legacy infrastructure and modern innovation across GCR and ASEAN. We don’t just deliver PoCs; our team provides end-to-end services—from architectural planning to deployment and staff training. We specialize in complex system integration, ensuring your environment is resilient, governed, and scalable. With a focus on pragmatic expertise and trusted relationships, we deliver digital transformation on time and on budget.

Address Unit A, 7/F, King Palace Plaza, 55 King Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, null 0000, Hong Kong Telephone +852 3618 9970 Website http://www.reslv.io Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider