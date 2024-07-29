Tatalli Teknoloji ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi

Enterprise integration is at the core of Tatalli's work. We connect systems, streamline data flows, and build messaging architectures that support mission-critical business operations.



We provide cloud-native development and DevOps services — covering continuous delivery, container management, and scalable infrastructure automation across the software delivery lifecycle.



Tatalli also has proven expertise in robotic process automation, helping organizations reduce manual workloads and improve operational efficiency.

Address Unalan Mah. Libadiye Cad. Emaar Residence No:82E Ic Kapi No:291, Istanbul, Istanbul 34700, Türkiye Telephone +90 850 309 2950 Website https://www.tatalli.com.tr Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider