INFINITE COMPUTER SOLUTIONS, INC.

Infinite delivers AI-driven IT and managed services across the IBM portfolio, helping clients optimize performance, scale operations, and reduce risk.
Company Overview

Infinite provides cutting-edge AI-driven IT and managed services across the IBM portfolio, helping organizations modernize operations, unlock data insights, and accelerate innovation. We design, deploy, and manage intelligent solutions using IBM technologies to automate workflows, enhance decision-making, and improve customer experiences. Our expertise spans cloud, data, and AI platforms, enabling scalable, secure, and high-performing environments that reduce costs and drive measurable business outcomes.

Address

2600 Tower Oaks Blvd, Suite 700, Rockville, Maryland 20852, United States of America

Telephone

+1 5613891074

Website

http://www.infinite.com

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers watsonx.ai
  • Covers watsonx.data
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