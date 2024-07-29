INFINITE COMPUTER SOLUTIONS, INC.

Infinite provides cutting-edge AI-driven IT and managed services across the IBM portfolio, helping organizations modernize operations, unlock data insights, and accelerate innovation. We design, deploy, and manage intelligent solutions using IBM technologies to automate workflows, enhance decision-making, and improve customer experiences. Our expertise spans cloud, data, and AI platforms, enabling scalable, secure, and high-performing environments that reduce costs and drive measurable business outcomes.

Address 2600 Tower Oaks Blvd, Suite 700, Rockville, Maryland 20852, United States of America Telephone +1 5613891074 Website http://www.infinite.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider