Lexco Ltd.

Naviam acquired Lexco in 2022 (100%) and its APAC headquarters are located in Australia. Naviam are a very like minded company and will retain the Lexco brand and team locally for the foreseeable future. What this merger of businesses provides is not only giving certainty and continuity with the local team but also the ability to support Hong Kong customers with further technical expertise from a larger team.

Naviam is a IBM Platinum business partner and Lexco is a IBM Silver business partner

Address Suite 1001,10/F Tak Woo House,, 17-19 D'Aguilar Street,Central,, HK, null -, Hong Kong Telephone +852 23323262 23323262 Website http://www.lexcogroup.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)