ZIEMACS AI, LLC.

ZIEMACS AI builds domain-specialized AI agent platforms for enterprise infrastructure, delivered through IBM Watsonx Orchestrate. Our flagship product, ZIEMACS AI Copilot for PowerHA, is the only AI-native agent on IBM Agent Connect purpose-built for IBM PowerHA SystemMirror cluster management. Built on a 6-agent PERL (Plan-Execute-Reflect-Learn) cognitive loop with 195 PowerHA-specific MCP tools, it delivers 58% better diagnostic accuracy, 98.7% token reduction, and human-in-the-loop safety gates for mission-critical operations. IBM Partner Plus Silver Build. CEID: 10bzyz.

Address 8735 DUNWOODY PLACE STE R, ATLANTA, Georgia 30350, United States of America Website https://ziemacs.ai Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)