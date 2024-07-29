IT365 s.r.o.

IT365 is an IBM Business Partner based in Bratislava, Slovakia. We provide IBM solutions alongside our own professional services in ITSM, AI automation and cybersecurity. Our core expertise includes GLPI implementation and custom plugin development, AI-powered workflow automation, ITIL v5 consulting, penetration testing and ISO 27001/NIS2 compliance. We serve regulated industries including energy, finance, manufacturing, healthcare and government. Our team holds certifications including ITIL Expert, ISO 27001 Lead Auditor, CEH, TOGAF and PRINCE2. 20 years of enterprise IT experience.

Address Bajkalská 16027/29C, Bratislava, Bratislavský kraj 82101, Slovakia Website https://www.itcko.sk Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider