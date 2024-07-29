Lantrasoft, Inc.

Lantrasoft is an ISO Certified Organization in the areas of ISMS (InfoSec – ISO 27001:2013), IT SMS (Service Mgmt. – ISO 20000-1:2011) & QMS (Quality – ISO 9001:2015) offering Services and Solutions with experienced and certified professionals. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Established in 1998 as a consulting firm and rebranded in 2012 as a Multi-Vertical Technology Solutions and Service Provider (Partner). It specializes in HPC, Power Systems, Data and AI, ROKS, Sustainability solutions. Domain expertise include BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Engineering, and Supply Chain.

Address 6660 N.High Street, Ste 1H, Worthington, Ohio 43085, United States of America Telephone +1 (614) 571-8426 Website https://www.lantrasoft.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP) Diverse-owned businesses

Asian American