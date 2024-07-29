Fan Apps SIA

Developed by Fan Apps, UseAward is an AI-powered engagement and data platform designed to help sports organizations, brands, and enterprises turn audience attention into measurable business value.



The platform captures first-party data, segments audiences, and supports personalized marketing and loyalty campaigns to transform passive audiences into engaged, monetizable communities.



UseAward transforms passive audiences into active participants - driving engagement, increasing conversion rates, and unlocking new revenue streams across digital and live environments.

Address Ventspils Augsto tehnoloģiju parks 1, Ventspils, Ventspils novads LV-3602, Latvia Website https://www.useaward.com/ Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider