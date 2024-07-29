Fan Apps SIA

Developed by Fan Apps, UseAward is an AI-powered engagement and data platform designed to help sports organizations, brands, and enterprises turn audience attention into measurable business value.
The platform captures first-party data, segments audiences, and supports personalized marketing and loyalty campaigns to transform passive audiences into engaged, monetizable communities.
UseAward transforms passive audiences into active participants - driving engagement, increasing conversion rates, and unlocking new revenue streams across digital and live environments.
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Ventspils Augsto tehnoloģiju parks 1, Ventspils, Ventspils novads LV-3602, Latvia
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