Fan Apps SIA

AI-powered fan engagement & data platform helping organizations convert audiences into loyal, monetizable customers.
Company Overview

Developed by Fan Apps, UseAward is an AI-powered engagement and data platform designed to help sports organizations, brands, and enterprises turn audience attention into measurable business value.

The platform captures first-party data, segments audiences, and supports personalized marketing and loyalty campaigns to transform passive audiences into engaged, monetizable communities.

UseAward transforms passive audiences into active participants - driving engagement, increasing conversion rates, and unlocking new revenue streams across digital and live environments.

Address

Ventspils Augsto tehnoloģiju parks 1, Ventspils, Ventspils novads LV-3602, Latvia

Website

https://www.useaward.com/

  • Partner types
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
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