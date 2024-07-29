Kahua, Inc.

Kahua provides asset-centric construction project management software that enables owners and contractors to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and manage risk across the entire project lifecycle. Kahua's low-code platform and purpose-built solutions enable rapid deployment with flexibility to adapt and meet changing requirements. By integrating Kahua's capabilities with IBM Maximo, Kahua streamlines digital asset handover and ensures seamless data flow from project delivery into operations, supporting better outcomes across government, healthcare, education, commercial, and energy sectors.

Address 10000 Avalon Blvd Suite 600, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009, United States of America Telephone 7706419994 Website https://www.kahua.com/ Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider