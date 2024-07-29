SC Euro-Testing Software Solutions SRL

Euro-Testing Software Solutions is involved in software consulting, having experience of approx. 20 years on the market in Romania and abroad, through specific IT solutions and services offered in the following areas:



• Software Testing (manual testing, testing automation, performance testing, outsourcing, training and certification, etc.)



• Cyber Security



• DevOps/DevSecOps



• Implementation and Customization of Atlassian & OpenText products (MicroFocus) and other niche products/solutions



• AI based Decision Intelligence solutions.

Address Calea Floreasca 169, Corp X - Floreasca Cube, Ground floor, District 1, Bucharest, Bucuresti 014459, Romania Telephone +40 722 230 127 Website https://euro-testing.com/ Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider