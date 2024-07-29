Truis Pty Ltd

Truis was founded over 45 years ago with a mission to deliver innovative IT solutions that align with each customer’s unique needs and ambitions. As technology has evolved, so too have our capabilities and reach. Today, Truis is a hardware, software and solutions partner supporting organisations across Australia and neighbouring regions. We work closely with our clients to design, implement and manage technology that enables them to operate securely, scale confidently and achieve their business goals.

Address 144 Bluestone Circuit, Seventeen Mile Rocks, Queensland 4073, Australia Telephone +61 7 37105000 Website http://www.truis.com.au Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider