Truis Pty Ltd

Truis delivers innovative IT solutions, helping organisations across Australia design, implement and manage secure, scalable technology environments.
Company Overview

Truis was founded over 45 years ago with a mission to deliver innovative IT solutions that align with each customer’s unique needs and ambitions. As technology has evolved, so too have our capabilities and reach. Today, Truis is a hardware, software and solutions partner supporting organisations across Australia and neighbouring regions. We work closely with our clients to design, implement and manage technology that enables them to operate securely, scale confidently and achieve their business goals.

Address

144 Bluestone Circuit, Seventeen Mile Rocks, Queensland 4073, Australia

Telephone

+61 7 37105000

Website

http://www.truis.com.au

  • Partner types
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Power hardware including Scaleup, Scaleout and Linux based servers
  • Covers Power system software including AIX, IBM i, Linux offerings and Power middleware
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers IBM Storage Fusion HCI
Resale Authorizations
  • Power11 E1180 Scale-up
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Power11 S1122 Scale-out
  • Software - AIX
  • Power11 L1122 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Storage Tape LTO (TS2xxx, TS4xxx)
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • z16 A02
  • z16 A01
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Decision Intelligence
  • MQ
  • Db2 for z/OS
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • DevOps
  • App Connect
  • Data Replication
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Decision Optimization
  • Db2 Z Performance Tools
  • Db2
  • Optim
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Operations Insights
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Business Automation Workflow Withdrawn
  • zSecure
  • Verify
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Encore
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • Z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • Z IT Monitoring
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect (incl. DSI SW)
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z Observability Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • Machine Learning for IBM z/OS
  • Z Backup Recovery
  • Host Toolsz
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • Virtualization
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • SAP Rise Premium Supplier
  • IBM Cloud Subscription (BP & Annuity Use Only)
  • Technology Expert Labs - Cloud
  • Observability
  • Cloud Containers
  • Cloud Security Services
  • Cloud Data Services
  • Deployment Automation - CD
  • Third Party Services PaaS
  • IaaS Classic
  • VMware Managed and Solutions
  • PowerVS
  • Cloud Object Storage
  • VPC Offerings
  • IaaS Third Party
  • Ceph as a Service
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Storage Ceph System
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • Bob
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Elastic
  • DataPower Software
  • Mistral
  • watsonx BI
  • Rapid Network Automation Withdrawn
  • watsonx.data integration
  • Streamsets
  • MQ Appliances
  • Knowledge Catalog
  • Cloudability
  • API Connect
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • DevOps Ecosystem
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • webMethods API Management
  • Process Automation
  • Concert
  • watsonx.governance
  • Z Data AI
  • DataStage
  • Workload Automation
  • webMethods BPMS
  • Event Automation
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • Manta
  • Legacy App Services
  • NS1
  • Terraform
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • Consul
  • FileNet Content Manager
  • Automation Decision Services Withdrawn
  • OpenPages
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • EnterpriseDB
  • Business Analytics Enterprise
  • Informix
  • Planning Analytics
  • Process Planning Withdrawn
  • Aspera
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SingleStore
  • webMethods Hybrid Integration
  • SevOne
  • DataStax
  • Apptio
  • Business Automation Expert Labs
  • watsonx.data intelligence
  • Master Data Management
  • Instana
  • watsonx Code Assistant Platforms Installers Withdrawn
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • Edge Application Manager
  • webMethods Integration
  • Data Product Hub
  • Vault
  • JSphere Suite for Java
  • HashiCorp Committed Spend
  • Verify Identity Protection
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Netezza
  • Akamai Advanced API Security
  • Kubecost
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • watsonx.data
  • Capture
  • Astronomer
  • Nomad
  • DataPower Appliances
  • watsonx.ai
  • Cloud Pak for AIOps
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Turbonomic
  • Targetprocess
  • SPSS Statistics
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Business Automation Open Editions Withdrawn
  • Network Intelligence
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible Withdrawn
  • MongoDB
  • TRIRIGA
  • Blockchain Support
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Third Party Software
  • Databand
  • Red Hat Marketplace Platform Services
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • Maximo
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • MaaS360 Mobile Security and Management
  • Trusteer Fraud Protection
  • Verify Identity Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Sterling Data Exchange SaaS
  • Sterling Partner Engagement Manager
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • Envizi
  • Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • Storage Protect for Cloud
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • watsonx Assistant for Z
  • PowerVS on IBM Cloud for AIX/Other
  • Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Power Systems for Google Cloud
  • Ceph as a Service SW
  • Hyper Protect Crypto Services - Public Cloud
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • PowerVS on IBM Cloud for IBM i
  • Fusion for watsonx (TPS)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Public Cloud
  • ADDI
  • Power Compilers
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Cloud Object Storage SW (TPS)
  • Storage Suite
  • Storage Insights/Pro & Spectrum Control
  • Storage Archive
  • webMethods EntireX
  • Storage Defender System
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud Withdrawn
  • Confidential Computing for Red Hat Ecosystem
  • IBM Cloud LinuxONE Bare Metal
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • GitLab for IBM Z
  • Nomad Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Hyper Protect Digital Assets
  • Storage Ceph SW (TPS)
  • Power Middleware
  • Terraform Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Storage CDM & Sentinel
  • Hyper Protect DBaaS - Public Cloud
  • IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
  • Unified Key Orchestrator for Containers
  • Software - IBM i System (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
  • Software - PowerHA for AIX (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
  • Video Streaming
  • Environmental Intelligence
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • Verify Privileged Identity
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Open Core
  • Janes
  • Z Data Access
  • Guardium Cryptography Management
  • COBOL Upgrade Advisor for z/OS
