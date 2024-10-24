MINDWARE S.A.L

At MINDWARE, we build long-term partnerships with IBM and channel organizations across the Levant region.
Company Overview

MINDWARE S.A.L is an authorized IBM Value-Added Distributor covering Levant. We support partners across the full IBM portfolio including infrastructure, AI & Data, Automation, Security, and Hybrid Cloud solutions. Through pre-sales expertise, commercial advisory, and incentive optimization, we help business partners accelerate pipeline growth, increase win rates, and maximize profitability.

Address

Street : Corniche Al Nahr, Building Al Nahr Company, First Floor, Achrafieh, Bayrūt 11-316, Lebanon

Telephone

+961 1582000

Website

https://www.mindware.net/

  • Partner types
  • Distributor
Proficiencies
  • Covers Turbonomics
  • Covers Instana
  • Covers Power hardware including Scaleup, Scaleout and Linux based servers
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers Power system software including AIX, IBM i, Linux offerings and Power middleware
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers webMethods Hybrid Integration
  • Covers SevOne
  • Covers Apptio
  • Covers Vault
  • Covers API Connect
  • Covers watsonx Orchestrate
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.