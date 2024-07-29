PT Rekayasa Teknologi Cerdas

INFIDEA delivers AI and automation solutions, helping enterprises modernize operations with data-driven intelligence.
Company Overview

INFIDEA is an Indonesia-based AI and automation partner focused on helping enterprises accelerate digital transformation. We design and implement data-driven solutions that enhance operational efficiency, improve decision-making, and enable scalable innovation. With expertise in AI, analytics, and intelligent workflows, we support organizations in modernizing their technology landscape and unlocking measurable business value. Our approach combines technical depth with a strong understanding of real business needs.

Address

Ruko Simprug Plaza Blok B 2 Nomor 8 Cikarang Baru Jababeka, Kab. Bekasi, Jawa Barat 17530, Indonesia

Website

https://infidea.id/

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
Proficiencies
  • Covers watsonx.data.integration
  • Covers watsonx Orchestrate
