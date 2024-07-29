Infor (US), LLC

Infor is a global software company that specializes in enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions and industry-specific cloud applications. It provides businesses with software designed to improve operational efficiency, supply chain management, customer relationships, and financial performance. Infor serves a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, hospitality, and distribution.

Address 13560 Morris Road, Suite 4100, Alpharetta, Georgia 30004, United States of America Telephone +1 678 3198000 Website http://www.infor.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider