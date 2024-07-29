Bell is a systems integrator accelerating AI adoption and value, as well as delivering complex cloud and DC migration projects for some of the world’s most prestigious customer environments.

Bell is a partner for your transformation journey providing advisory, consulting, training, digital services to add value end-to-end. We pride ourselves on being responsive, flexible and pragmatic. We understand your business goals, evaluate a plan and accelerate delivery.

With decades in partnership with IBM for both hardware and software solutions, Bell ensures success for your technology projects.

Address Bay House, Compass Road, Cosham, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO6 4RS, United Kingdom Telephone +44 2392 825925 Website http://www.bell-integration.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider