Concertia Technologies Inc.

Concertia delivers Decision and Process Automation powered by Hybrid AI, optimizing workflows and driving business innovation.

Company Overview

Concertia specializes in Decision and Process Automation, combining advanced workflows with data-driven insights. Using Hybrid AI, we integrate machine learning and rule-based systems to create intelligent, adaptable solutions. Our expertise helps businesses enhance efficiency, improve accuracy, and drive innovation. Partner with Concertia to transform processes and achieve operational excellence.

Address

1741 Brunswick Street, Suite 510, Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 3X8, Canada

Telephone

+1 902 4914496

Website

http://www.concertia.com

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions
  • Covers IBM Process Mining
  • Covers Capture, Content, FileNet, Decisions
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.