Concertia Technologies Inc.

Concertia specializes in Decision and Process Automation, combining advanced workflows with data-driven insights. Using Hybrid AI, we integrate machine learning and rule-based systems to create intelligent, adaptable solutions. Our expertise helps businesses enhance efficiency, improve accuracy, and drive innovation. Partner with Concertia to transform processes and achieve operational excellence.

Address 1741 Brunswick Street, Suite 510, Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 3X8, Canada Telephone +1 902 4914496 Website http://www.concertia.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider