Arabian Construction Company WLL

ACC is a leading systems integrator established in Kuwait in 1960 and provides diversified solutions and services that cover customers' needs.
As an innovator and pioneer, ACC continuously services the rapid needs of the ever growing markets in the fields of Information Technology, Telecommunications,Electrical, and Fire Fighting and Security Services. ACC has a proven track record providing the above services to medium and large companies, government, ministries, universities, oil companies, Telecom carriers, and ISPs .
Address
Shuwaikh Industrial Area No. 68, Kuwait City, 13002 - Kuwait, Kuwait City, Al Kuwayt 13002, Kuwait
Telephone
+965 2 4831988
Website