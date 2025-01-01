21st Century Software (21CS) is your modern IBM Z mainframe software partner.
Company Overview

At 21st Century Software (21CS) we invest heavily in innovation and new IBM Z talent to bring you the most modern IBM Z solutions. 21CS is the only ISV that develops an operating system for IBM Z - VSEn. 21CS also specializes in data resiliency, encryption, performance & capacity management as well as cloud enablement and developer productivity solutions. With our global offices in Australia, Germany and the US, 21CS provides world-class 24x7 support for your critical infrastructure.

Address

4408 Arendell St, Morehead City, North Carolina 28557, United States of America

Telephone

+1 800 5556845

Website

https://21cs.com/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • IBM Technology Partner
Proficiencies
  • Covers IBM LinuxOne 4 Emperor, Rockhopper, and Express portfolio and value proposition around sustainability
  • Covers watsonx Assistant
Resale Authorizations
  • Power 10 E1080
  • Power10 S1022 Scale-out
  • Software - AIX
  • Power10 L1022 Scale-out
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Operational Decision Management
  • MQ
  • Db2 for Z
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • DevOps
  • App Connect
  • Data Replication
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Decision Optimization
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Db2
  • Optim
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Operations Insights
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Security Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Identity and Access Management Withdrawn
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Watson Marketing and Commerce Top-Divested and Miscodes(AUO)
  • Digital Experience Software
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Encore
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • Z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • Z IT Monitoring
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • zAI Platforms
  • Z Backup Recovery
  • Host Toolsz
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
