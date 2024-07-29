Established in 2003, Orysys brings over two decades of experience in delivering secure, scalable, and reliable Enterprise IT solutions aligned with modern industry standards.



We provide end-to-end IT services encompassing software and solutions development, network and infrastructure services, IT operations, and systems integration. In addition, the company offers hardware and software reselling, as well as IT resource augmentation and outsourcing, enabling organizations to address both strategic and operational technology needs.

Address NO. 21, SIR RAZIK FAREED MAWATHA, Colombo, Colombo 00100, Sri Lanka Telephone +94 11 4271624 Website https://orysys.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider