Core ICT is a Belgian IT company based in Brasschaat, specializing in infrastructure, managed services, and hybrid cloud solutions. With a team of 22 professionals and data centers in Antwerp, Zaventem, and Leuven, Core ICT delivers secure, scalable IT environments. Known for its personal approach and long-term partnerships, the company merged with cybersecurity firm Netleaf in 2022 and joined AXI via the Syntory holding in 2024. Core ICT guides clients through strategy, implementation, and optimization.

Address Sint Jobsesteenweg 102, Brasschaat, Antwerpen 2930, Belgium Telephone +32 3 6668552 Website http://www.core-ict.be Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider