FAHM Technology Partners Inc.

FAHM Technology Partners is your trusted technology provider for innovative and customized technology solutions.

Company Overview

FAHM Technology Partners is a strategic IBM Gold business partner helping transform organizations through innovative off the shelf and customized technology solutions. Whether you need to optimize your asset management (Maximo / MAS), enhance your cybersecurity (Guardium, IAM, MaaS360), apply AI and the speed of automation (MRO IO , Supply Chain Intelligence Suite , OMS . Watson), or implement susta Your Business With Strategic IT Solutions
Driven by improving customer experience, we help our partners eliminate risks and illuminate opportunities with powerful, flexible and scalable solutions.

Address

Insurgentes Sur 1915-602 Guadalupe Inn, Alvaro Obregón, México 01020, Mexico

Telephone

+1 905-747-3313

Website

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, Application Monitoring, IT Management Bundles, Operations Insights
  • Covers API Connect, DataPower, Events Streams, and MQ
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Covers Aspera
  • Covers Watson APIs for Cloud Pak for Data and aaS
  • Covers Envizi Sustainabilty Performance Management
  • Covers Storage for Enterprise Virtual Tape Library
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers QRadar for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
  • Covers IBM Storage, Fusion HCI, Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Covers watsonx Assistant
  • Covers SPSS Modeler
  • Covers Sterling Data Exchange
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers Guardium Suite
  • Covers SPSS Statistics
  • Covers Db2 and Db2 for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers B2B Integration SaaS
  • Covers Sterling Order Management
  • Covers Supply Chain Intelligence Suite and Supply Chain App Studio
  • Covers Environmental Intelligence Suite
  • Covers Planning Analytics, Planning Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data and Cognos Controller
  • Covers the ELM Application Suite
  • Covers Power system software including AIX, IBM i, Linux offerings and Power middleware
  • Covers Capture, Content, FileNet, Decisions
  • Covers IBM Process Mining
  • Covers RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and OEM Automation Anywhere, Watson Orchestrate
  • Covers IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions
  • Covers Master Data Management and Match 360
  • Covers Netezza and Netezza for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Databand
  • Covers OpenPages
  • Covers Guardium Data Protection
  • Covers Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Covers Guardium Data Encryption
  • Covers Guardium Insights
  • Covers Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Covers TLS Logo Support Services
  • Covers TLS MVS Support Services
  • Covers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Databases
  • Covers Spectrum LSF and Symphony
  • Covers TRIRIGA Application Suite, TRIRIGA Real Estate and Facilities Management
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers watson Discovery
  • Covers IBM LinuxOne 4 Emperor, Rockhopper, and Express portfolio and value proposition around sustainability
  • Covers Informix and Informix for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Watson Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible
  • Covers Watson Code Assistant for Z
Resale Authorizations
  • Software - AIX
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Security Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Identity and Access Management Withdrawn
  • Watson Marketing and Commerce Top-Divested and Miscodes(AUO)
  • Digital Experience Software
  • Data and AI Top (AUO)
  • Supply Chain Top (AUO)
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • watsonx.ai
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • SDSaaS HW
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • Database EcoSystem
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Streamsets
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • AI Assistants Ecosystem
  • Kubecost
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • watsonx BI Assistant
  • Concert
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Ceph as a Service HW
  • Data Services Extensions
  • Turbonomic - ARM
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • Watson Subscription & Expert Labs
  • QRadar EDR & XDR
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • MQ Advanced
  • Db2 for Z
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere eXtreme Scale
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Blueworks Live
  • SevOne
  • Process Mining
  • ELM Application Suite
  • TRIRIGA Application Suite
  • Sterling Order & Inventory Management
  • Maximo Application Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Icing
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Assistant
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Observability with Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • watsonx.data
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect Enterprise
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Cloud Pak System
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • DevOps Heritage
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • Workflow Automation
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify Access
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Z Batch Resiliency
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • z Monitoring and Automation
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • zAI Platforms
  • Business Analytics Enterprise
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Watson Discovery
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps Automation
  • Power 10 E1080
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Power10 S1022 Scale-out
  • Power10 L1022 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Linear Tape-Open (LTO)
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Data Observability by Databand
  • Watson APIs
  • Event Automation
  • WebSphere Automation
  • Guardium Hosted
  • Guardium Suite
  • Verify Privilege
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Integration Partnerships
  • Edge Application Manager Withdrawn
  • Content Manager (CM8)
