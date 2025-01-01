Crayon Indonesia (Krayon Konsultan Indonesia)

Crayon is a global technology player with 45 offices around the world and HQs in Oslo, Norway. Crayon is one of IBMs larger Business Partners worldwide, and have strong competencies across IBMs software stack. Crayon specializes in helping Customers optimize the spend on IBM Software and make use of the vast flexibility IBM offers with numerous license/subscription metrics.

Address Gedung Grand Slipi Tower Lantai 9, Unit G, Jalan Legende S Parman Kav 22-24, Jakarta, Jawa 11480, Indonesia Telephone +62 622180660979 Website http://www.crayon.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider