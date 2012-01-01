I.C.S. Reliable Solutions Distributor S.R.L.

RSD does distribution for certain vendors, and also resells software and hardware alike. Our focus is on cybersecurity and system integration. In business for 11 years, serving the Moldovan market. Our customers are medium-businesses and larger enterprises, government and academic institutions and non-for profits. Together with our sister company's Romsym Data 20 year experience we can provide a wide-variety of solutions and the expertise that comes with it.

Address 85 str. Alexandru cel Bun, mun. Chisinau, Chisinau MD-2012, Moldova, Republic of Telephone +373 22210208 Website https://rsd.md Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider