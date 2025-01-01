Crayon Poland Sp. Z o.o.

Crayon is a global technology player with 47 offices around the world and HQs in Oslo, Norway. Crayon is one of IBMs larger Business Partners worldwide, and have strong competencies across IBMs software stack. Crayon specializes in helping Customers optimize the spend on IBM Software and make use of the vast flexibility IBM offers with numerous license/subscription metrics.

Address Zlota 59, Warsaw, Mazowieckie 00-120, Poland Telephone +48 48222782777 Website https://www.crayon.com/pl-pl/ Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider