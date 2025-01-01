Crayon Poland Sp. Z o.o.

Crayon is a global IBM Platinum Business Partner authorized to help customers with their IBM software in more than 30 countries across the world.

Company Overview

Crayon is a global technology player with 47 offices around the world and HQs in Oslo, Norway. Crayon is one of IBMs larger Business Partners worldwide, and have strong competencies across IBMs software stack. Crayon specializes in helping Customers optimize the spend on IBM Software and make use of the vast flexibility IBM offers with numerous license/subscription metrics.

Address

Zlota 59, Warsaw, Mazowieckie 00-120, Poland

Telephone

+48 48222782777

Website

https://www.crayon.com/pl-pl/

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Cloudability
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers Capture, Content, FileNet, Decisions
  • Covers RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and OEM Automation Anywhere, Watson Orchestrate
  • Covers API Connect, DataPower, Events Streams, and MQ
  • Covers Turbonomics
  • Covers Envizi Sustainabilty Performance Management
  • Covers IBM Process Mining
  • Covers Instana
  • Covers watsonx Assistant
  • Covers WebSphere Application Server, Hybrid Edition, CP4Apps and Runtimes
  • Covers SPSS Statistics
  • Covers watson Discovery
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers Guardium Suite
  • Covers Planning Analytics, Planning Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data and Cognos Controller
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Aspera
  • Covers Db2 and Db2 for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, Application Monitoring, IT Management Bundles, Operations Insights
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers SPSS Modeler
  • Covers MaaS360 for the Security portfolio
  • Covers B2B Integration SaaS
  • Covers Power system software including AIX, IBM i, Linux offerings and Power middleware
  • Covers Power hardware including Scaleup, Scaleout and Linux based servers
  • Covers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Databases
  • Covers StreamSets
  • Covers Databand
  • Covers Hybrid iPaaS and webMethods App Integration
  • Covers webMethods Managed File Transfer and B2B
  • watsonx.governance
Resale Authorizations
  • TRIRIGA
  • Maximo
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Data Replication
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Verify Governance
  • Security Network Protection Withdrawn
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • Data Platform Top (AUO)
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Power 10 E1080
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Power10 S1022 Scale-out
  • Software - AIX
  • Power10 L1022 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Storage Tape LTO (TS2xxx, TS4xxx)
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • Turbonomic
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • Process Planning
  • SevOne
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Db2 for Z
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Security Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Identity and Access Management Withdrawn
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Watson Marketing and Commerce Top-Divested and Miscodes(AUO)
  • Digital Experience Software
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • Z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • Z IT Monitoring
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • zAI Platforms
  • Z Backup Recovery
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Supply Chain Intelligence Top (AUO) Withdrawn
  • Edge Application Manager
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • watsonx.data
  • watsonx.ai
  • Event Automation
  • Databand
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Streamsets
  • Concert
  • Data Product Hub
  • Ceph as a Service
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • webMethods Integration
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Kubecost
  • Terraform
  • Vault
  • Consul
  • Nomad
  • Mistral
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • Hybrid IPaaS
  • JSphere Suite for Java
  • watsonx Code Assistant
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.