Unlock Your AI Career with the recently updated IBM AI Engineering Professional Certificate!

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just a buzzword—it’s rapidly becoming a cornerstone of modern industries. As AI adoption is projected to grow by 37.3% by 2030, professionals with AI expertise are in high demand. If you’re looking to take advantage of this boom and power up your career, IBM’s newly updated IBM AI Engineering Professional Certificate is the perfect place to start.

This 13-course series, designed for data scientists, machine learning engineers, software developers, and other technical professionals, offers you the skills and practical knowledge to become job-ready as an AI engineer in less than six months. But what sets this program apart is its focus on hands-on, real-world generative AI applications that will prepare you for the challenges you’ll face in the field.