Thinking About Switching to Full Stack?

28 June 2024

Rav Ahuja

Global Program Director, Skills Network and Partnerships

Did you know, in a recent report from Statista, the role of “full stack developer” is the second most in-demand technical position advertised by recruiters worldwide? That’s quite a statistic, eh? So, if you’re reading this because you have your eye on becoming a full stack developer, you have a lot to look forward to.

Full stack development offers the unique opportunity to engage with both front-end and back-end technologies, giving you a comprehensive skill set that’s highly sought after in the tech industry. Whether you come from a background in design, IT, data analysis, or another tech field, your existing skills can provide a solid foundation. With the proliferation of online resources and community support, learning the necessary languages and frameworks has never been more accessible. Plus, the ability to work on a project from start to finish brings immense satisfaction and versatility to your career, making full stack development an exciting and rewarding path for tech enthusiasts ready for a new challenge.

What Does a Full Stack Developer Do?

A full stack developer is responsible for designing and developing websites and web applications from soup to nuts. This means they work on both the frontend aesthetics and the backend functionality development. But there’s a lot more to it than that.

While frontend development focuses on the visible parts of a website that users interact with, backend development involves creating databases and infrastructure to ensure a website functions correctly. Put simply, they are highly versatile professionals.

What Skills Do You Need to be a Full Stack Developer?

To excel as a full stack developer, you need a diverse set of skills encompassing both frontend and backend development, and some key soft skills too. Required competencies include:
 
  • Proficiency in programming languages: Full stack developers should be proficient in languages like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and additional backend languages like Python, Ruby, Java, or PHP. These languages are fundamental for building both frontend and backend components of web applications.
  • A good understanding of frontend technologies: Knowledge of frontend frameworks such as AngularJS, React.js, or Vue.js is essential for creating interactive and visually appealing user interfaces. Additionally, familiarity with CSS preprocessors like SASS or LESS enhances styling capabilities.
  • Backend development skills: Competence in backend frameworks and technologies like Node.js, Django, Flask, or Spring Boot is crucial for implementing server-side logic, managing databases, and ensuring the smooth functioning of web applications.
  • Database management: Proficiency in working with databases such as SQL (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL) and NoSQL (e.g., MongoDB, CouchDB) is necessary for storing, retrieving, and managing data efficiently. Understanding database design principles and query optimization is essential.
  • Version control systems: Knowledge of version control systems like Git allows you to collaborate effectively with team members, track code changes, and manage project versions. Familiarity with Git workflows and commands is beneficial.
  • Web security principles: Understanding security best practices, such as data encryption, authentication mechanisms, and protection against common vulnerabilities like cross-site scripting (XSS) and SQL injection, is essential for building secure web applications.
  • DevOps practices: Awareness of DevOps practices and tools for continuous integration (CI) and continuous deployment (CD), such as Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes, and AWS or Azure services, facilitates efficient deployment and maintenance of web applications.
  • Problem-solving skills: Strong problem-solving abilities enable you to troubleshoot technical issues, debug code efficiently, and implement effective solutions. Logical reasoning and analytical thinking are key for overcoming challenges in development.
  • Strong communication skills: Effective communication skills, both verbal and written, are essential for collaborating with team members, conveying technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders, and documenting project requirements and progress.
  • Time management and prioritization: Efficient time management skills enable you to prioritize tasks, meet project deadlines, and balance multiple responsibilities effectively. Prioritizing tasks based on project requirements and timelines is crucial for project success.
  • Adaptability and a continuous learning mindset: The ability to adapt to new technologies, frameworks, and development methodologies is essential in the rapidly evolving field of web development. Continuous learning through self-study, online courses, and participation in tech communities will keep you updated with an ever-enhancing skillset.

That’s a lot take in, but the rewards for those who have the appetite to take this role on are plentiful. So, what steps can you take to become one of these talented, sought-after individuals?

6 Steps to Becoming a Full Stack Developer

  1. Get programming: Whether you’re already immersed in tech through your job, studying computer science at uni, or simply an enthusiastic techie in your spare time, you have to get your hands dirty programming. Mastering programming languages such as JavaScript, SQL, and Python is essential for full stack developers. These languages are used in frontend and backend development to create websites with diverse functionalities. So, it’s good to start with foundational languages like HTML and CSS and gradually expand your skill set by enrolling in courses, building projects, and accessing online resources.
  2. Familiarize yourself with development frameworks and tools: You need to gain proficiency in the development frameworks and the tools of the trade that streamline the web development process. So, building your understanding of how frameworks like AngularJS, JQuery, and REACT operate will set you up for building the skills you need for both frontend and backend development tasks.
  3. Get up to speed with database and caching: Explore the world of databases and get familiar with examples such as SQL and MongoDB, which store and manage website data. Many web projects you work on in the future will require a specific database, so versatility in database management is valuable for full stack developers. And if you understand how caching mechanisms optimize code performance too, you’ll have a head start.
  4. Practice coding regularly: Enhance your coding skills by practicing regularly and building projects of varying complexity. Experiment with different coding techniques and ensure compatibility across multiple devices. Seek out online platforms that offer opportunities for hands-on coding practice and skill improvement.
  5. Gain practical experience: Find training that suits your learning style and needs. The IBM Full Stack Developer Professional Certificate is a great place to start. Not only do you gain the skills you need, a prized industry-recognized certificate, and valuable college credits towards a degree, you also gain valuable practical experience working on hands-on projects that you can talk about in interviews.
  6. Update your resume and LinkedIn portfolio: Once you’ve gained the essential skills for being a full stack developer highlighted above, it’s time to craft your resume to attract an employer. Obviously, you’re going to add the technologies that you are now skilled in etc. However, it’s also important to showcase other skills such as your ability to collaborate in teams and effectively communicate technical concepts. Plus, make a point of weaving in your practical work too so you demonstrate your proficiency via real-world application of your competencies.

With all this said, the great thing is that with the right training, getting your first job in full stack is very achievable in just 6 months. Have a look at the IBM Full Stack Developer Professional Certificate and see how that measures up to your needs.

You get online training designed and supported by IBM experts, where you can:

  • Learn at your own pace
  • Earn an industry-recognized certificate employers look for
  • Gain validated full stack proficiency
  • Get practical experience that ensures you’re job-ready
  • Add searched for skills and certifications to your resume & LinkedIn profile.

Now, having read this far, you’re clearly interested in full stack… so, is now the right moment to get started? It won’t take long to build the job-ready skills you need. And remember, employers are desperate for talented professionals with the right skills. Start training today, and you can look forward to a very promising future indeed!