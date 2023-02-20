Prepare for a career as a Back-end Developer!

Launch a career in the high-growth field of computer science as a Back-end Developer in less than 6 months. In the IBM Backend Developer Professional Certificate on Coursera, you’ll develop the skills, experience, and portfolio to have a competitive edge in the job market as an entry level back-end developer.

Through the 10 Back-end Development courses, you will learn how to build and maintain the server-side applications and systems that process data and perform actions on websites. Materials cover the latest technology and tools including Linux scripting, Git and GitHub, Python, SQL, Django, Containers, Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenShift, microservices, serverless, application security, and monitoring.

The full list of courses in the IBM Backend Developer Professional Certificate, is:

Upon completing the full program, you will have significant hands-on experience and a portfolio of projects to provide you with the confidence to excel in your interviews. You will also receive a Professional Certificate and Digital Badge from IBM to showcase your proficiency to potential employers.

Learners who complete the program also receive access to join IBM’s Talent Network where you’ll receive job opportunities as soon as they are posted, recommendations matched to your skills and interests, and tips and tricks to help you stand apart from the crowd.

The IBM Backend Developer Professional Certificate on Coursera is designed for entry-level developers who are beginner learners, professionals who are looking to increase their knowledge, or are switching to a new career in software development.