New IBM Professional Certificates Recognize Prior Learning to keep IBM Z mainframe skills current

If you are one of the mainframe professionals who have already benchmarked your mainframe skills by earning an IBM Professional Certificate, there is now a fast-track to earning the z/OS v3.1 version that recognizes your prior learning (RPL).

Prestigious IBM Professional Certificates are earned by completing a rigorous path of between 50 to 80 hours of self-paced online courses, videos, simulations, quizzes and exams that teach, assess and benchmark mainframe skills in key mainframe job roles. They are available at z/OS v2.4, z/OS v2.5 and now z/OS v3.1.

The strength of these IBM credentials is the breadth and depth of skills gained from the rigorous learning paths, but mainframe professionals do not want to complete 50 to 80 hours of training every time they update their skills. To better serve the mainframe workforce, Interskill has worked with IBM and Credly to develop a new fast-track to earning the z/OS v3.1 version that recognizes prior learning.

To update from a z/OS v2.4 or z/OS v2.5 IBM Professional Certificate to a z/OS v3.1 IBM Professional Certificate, mainframe professionals can now complete a condensed learning path of only 8 hours of self-paced online courses, videos, simulations, quizzes and exams.

To reiterate, these upgrade paths are only for those that have successfully obtained a previous version of the specific IBM Professional Certificate. Certificates earned via this upgrade path have “RPL” clearly noted on the digital badge.

Available IBM Professional Certificates for key IBM Z mainframe job roles:

IBM Mainframe Application Programmer Certificate (Level I or Level II)

IBM Mainframe Systems Programmer Certificate (Level I, Level II or Level III)

IBM Mainframe Systems Operator Certificate (Level I, Level II or Level III)

IBM Mainframe RACF Security Administrator Certificate (Level I or Level II)

IBM Mainframe Technical Manager Certificate (Level I)

Explore all IBM Interskill badges and certificates