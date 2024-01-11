Launch a new career path with the IBM Full-Stack JavaScript Developer Professional Certificate on Coursera!

With the IBM Full-Stack JavaScript Developer Professional Certificate on Coursera you can build the skills and hands-on experience needed to get job-ready in the high-growth field of full-stack development in under six months. You’ll learn skills like JavaScript, React, Node, and MongoDB with no prior experience needed to get started.

A full-stack JavaScript developer is responsible for both the front-end (client-side) and back-end (server side) development of web applications. In this program, you’ll learn to build, deploy, test, run, and manage cloud-native full-stack applications. Technologies covered include HTML, CSS, GitHub, JavaScript, Node.js, Express, React, DevOps, Containers, Docker, Kubernetes, NoSQL databases, Microservices, Serverless computing, and more.

You will also learn how to:

Master the full-stack development languages, frameworks, tools, and technologies to develop job-ready skills valued by employers.

Write, deploy, and scale cloud-native back-end applications using Node, NoSQL databases, containers, microservices, and serverless.

Develop websites and front-end software using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and React.

Employ DevOps practices and Agile methodologies to continuously build and deploy software using CI/CD tools.

Throughout the program, practical and real-world inspired labs and projects will provide opportunities to practice what you have learned. Upon completing the full program, you will have a portfolio of projects that will not only boost your confidence but also prepare you to excel in interviews. You will also be granted a Professional Certificate and badge from IBM, exhibiting a career credential that demonstrates your expertise.

Launch your new career with the IBM Full-Stack JavaScript Developer Professional Certificate on Coursera today! For a limited time, your first month of learning is free!