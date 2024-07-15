Getting started with automation builder on IBM watsonx Orchestrate

A course on how to build automations on IBM watsonx Orchestrate is being brought into the light! If you are a user with previous automation experience and are new to Orchestrate, this course is for you.

In the IBM watsonx Orchestrate: Getting Started with Automation Builder course, you find 7 modules to learn how to create decisions and workflows based on a use case to streamline a Human Resources (HR) process. The topics of each module are as follows:

Module 1 – Introduction

Module 2 – Creating the automation

Module 3 – Creating the data model

Module 4 – Creating the decision model

Module 5 – Creating the decision logic

Module 6 – Creating the workflow

Module 7 – Publishing the automation

In addition, you can take a quiz to earn a foundational badge.

Let’s start the learning?