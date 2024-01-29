Discover your JavaScript developer potential with the JavaScript Programming with React, Node & MongoDB Specialization on Coursera!

If you want to learn a single language used for both front-end and back-end development, then the JavaScript Programming with React, Node & MongoDB Specialization on Coursera is for you. In this program you will become comfortable with programming concepts using JavaScript.You can use this versatile, popular programming language to architect cloud-based, interactive applications. Industry leaders choose JavaScript’s popular React library for crafting dynamic user experiences and creating modular, server-side applications using the Node.js Express framework. This specialization contains courses on each of these robust JavaScript technologies and more!

You will learn to connect your JavaScript applications to the open-source NoSQL database, MongoDB. You’ll want to learn about NoSQL databases because contemporary applications require their flexibility for querying large amounts of unstructured data. Finally, you will write REST APIs to get all of these services to communicate with each other. Here is a sampling of practical projects learners will accomplish during the specialization:

Crafting a travel recommendation website using JavaScript APIs that align with your users’ preferences.

Designing and coding the front end of a budget allocation application using React.

Writing a server-side application that stores, retrieves, and manages book ratings and reviews with Node.js and Express framework.

Designing an e-commerce website by implementing user authentication with JWT, create RESTful APIs, and save data using Node.js, MongoDB, and Express.

Upon completing the full program, you will have a portfolio of JavaScript projects to provide you with the confidence to excel in your interviews.

We highly recommend learners have a familiarity with HTML and CSS concepts and their syntax prior to starting the Specialization. Also, a working knowledge of a version control system such as Git or GitHub is recommended but not essential.

Enroll in the JavaScript Programming with React, Node & MongoDB Specialization on Coursera today and take advantage of the limited time offer – one month of learning free!