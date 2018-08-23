IBM announces Data Science Professional Certificate on Coursera

In 2017, Burning Glass Technologies, Business-Higher Education Forum and IBM came together to produce a report on the demand for data science skills. Here are some of the highlights:

It forecast that the number of jobs for all data openings will increase by 364,000 by 2020, bringing the total to 2,727,000

The fastest-growing roles are Data Scientists and Advanced Analysts, which are projected to see demand spike by 28% by 2020

DSA jobs remain open for 45 days— five days longer than the market average.

The difficulty employers have filling DSA roles drives up salaries, and relative to other jobs, DSA jobs pay quite well. On average, they advertise an annual salary of USD 80,265—a premium of USD 8,736 relative to all bachelor’s and graduate-level jobs

Compounding the skill shortage is the hybrid nature of many DSA jobs, which require a mix of disparate analytical skills and domain-specific expertise that may be difficult to develop in traditional training programs

Machine learning, big data, and data science skills are the most challenging to recruit for and potentially can create the greatest disruption to ongoing product development and go-to-market strategies if not filled

According to a LinkedIn report, the top Data Science jobs in 2018 comprise – Data Scientist, Data Security Administrator, Data Analyst, Business Intelligence Analyst, and Network Administrator.

So, here are some questions for you: