Announcing the iOS and Android Mobile App Developer Professional Certificate from IBM!

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, mobile app development has become a crucial skill for anyone looking to make a mark in the tech industry. Whether you are a seasoned professional looking to expand your skill set or a newcomer eager to break into the world of mobile app development, the new iOS and Android Mobile App Developer Professional Certificate from IBM on Coursera offers a comprehensive pathway to success. No prior experience required.
With the number of smartphone users expected to grow by 1.5 billion (over 30%) by 2029, the demand for skilled mobile app developers is at an all-time high. This program is designed to equip you with the cross-platform development skills needed to build apps for both Android and iOS platforms. Best of all, no prior programming experience is required—this program is truly accessible to everyone.
The iOS and Android Mobile App Developer Professional Certificate from IBM provides in-depth training in software engineering fundamentals, user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) design, and front-end and back-end development tools. You’ll dive into:
This certificate program places a strong emphasis on applied learning. Each course is packed with hands-on labs and exercises, ensuring that you don’t just learn the theory but also gain the practical experience needed to apply your skills in real-world scenarios. By the end of the program, you’ll have a portfolio of projects—including a comprehensive Capstone project—that will showcase your ability to design, develop, test, deploy, and update mobile applications.
Whether you’re looking to switch careers, upskill, or make your first foray into mobile app development, this program is designed to help you achieve your goals. The skills you acquire will make you a strong candidate for entry-level positions in mobile app development, giving you the confidence to step into interviews and impress potential employers.
The skills you acquire will make you a strong candidate for entry-level positions in mobile app development, giving you the confidence to step into interviews and impress potential employers.
