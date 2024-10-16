Transitioning from Cisco Workload Optimization Manager to IBM Turbonomic: A seamless journey

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology for IT operations, the need for robust and efficient workload management tools is essential to maintain performance and efficiency. As enterprise organizations strive to optimize their environment for peak performance and utilization, they look to solutions like Cisco® Workload Optimization Manager (CWOM), Cisco Intersight® Workload Optimizer for Hybrid Cloud (IWO) and IBM® Turbonomic® to help meet their needs.

With the recent announcement by Cisco to end-of-life Cisco Workload Optimization Manager and Cisco Intersight Workload Optimizer, IBM and Cisco have agreed to enable customers who are currently using these solutions to move to IBM Turbonomic. IBM Turbonomic served as the underlying technology for Cisco Workload Optimization Manager and Cisco Intersight Workload Optimizer, so moving to Turbonomic means customers can continue to utilize the features and benefits that they’ve come to rely upon in order to optimize and automate their data center and cloud workloads.

With IBM Turbonomic you get:

AI-powered automation: Automate real-time optimization actions to make sure your applications have efficient resourcing to safeguard performance at the lowest cost.

Proactive resource management: Effectively allocate compute, storage and networking resources to scale up or down in real time to meet customer demand.

Hybrid or multicloud support: Get the full picture view of the health of your applications, both in the data center and in the public or private cloud and take action to improve efficiency and performance to reduce waste.

Cost optimization: Safely remove overprovisioned resources to drive down infrastructure costs and cloud waste.

Integration: Support a wide range of software and platforms including AppDynamics, Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) Manager and so much more.

Next Steps

IBM is committed to helping Cisco clients move from Cisco Workload Optimization Manager and Cisco Intersight Workload Optimizer to Turbonomic SaaS or on-premises. If you would like to learn more about your transition options or have general questions, please contact us. An IBM representative will reach out to you to answer any questions and help with any transition steps.

We’d like to thank Cisco for their dedicated partnership with the IBM Turbonomic team and look forward to continuing to serve our valued customers both now and in the future.