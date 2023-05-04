Supporting teachers in their STEM skilling journeys

Teachers have told us about the variety of challenges they face every day, from creating appealing content to keeping up with STEM tools and trends like artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity. Teachers need resources and support that are cost-effective and easy to implement. IBM SkillsBuild shares free resources that are developed with input from teachers, and we partner to provide free STEM training to teachers across the country.

Johnna Walker Jackson, a high school teacher at Compton Unified School District, told us about a student who struggled with core curriculum but excelled when given the opportunity to use IBM SkillsBuild to explore content related to her career interests and to work independently at her own pace. This is a great example of why teacher toolkits are key. Teacher-facing resources (including curriculum maps, lesson plans, slide decks, rubrics, student worksheets and hands-on activities) can help teachers create content that’s appealing and resonates with their students. For these toolkits to be truly successful, we also need to provide comprehensive training on technical and programmatic implementation, such as registration and learner management, as well as courses on how to teach topics including cybersecurity, emerging tech, AI and professional skills.

Technology training can transform lives. With most STEM training, learners often don’t know where to start or think it’s too expensive. Topics and tools like cybersecurity and generative AI are making their way into classroom discussions, so we’re helping teachers connect their students with relevant learning journeys. The IBM SkillsBuild course catalog (link resides outside ibm.com) helps students and teachers explore the courses and the digital credentials available. It provides background and information about each role, the core skills required and details of the learning journey.

Jennifer Lucia, a former teacher who is now part of my team at IBM, saw firsthand how students sometimes struggle to communicate the value of the skills they have acquired. IBM SkillsBuild helps teachers guide students to relevant online learning and equips them with the language to illustrate their knowledge in real-world settings.