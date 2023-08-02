See what’s new in SingleStoreDB with IBM 8.0

Despite decades of progress in database systems, builders have compromised on at least one of the following: speed, reliability, or ease. They have two options: one, they could get a document database that is fast and easy, but can’t be relied on for mission-critical transactional applications. Or two, they could rely on a cloud data warehouse that is easy to set up, but only allows lagging analytics.

Even then, each solution lacks something, forcing builders to deploy other databases for everything from text search and log analytics, to caching and location data. The result? More systems equals more costs, complexity, and data integration.

With SingleStoreDB, customers don’t need to compromise.

Our latest innovations underscore our focus on outcomes that matter to customers including speed, reliability, and ease.