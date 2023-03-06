Readily Encrypt, De-Identify and Mask Sensitive Data with Zero Code Changes

Clearly, a modern cloud solution is required that addresses these needs – where businesses can encrypt, mask, de-identify or tokenize sensitive data (without changing application code). This is why we are introducing IBM Cloud Data Security Broker.

IBM Cloud Data Security Broker is a cloud security solution that can be used to achieve field-level encryption, masking and tokenization. It is based on innovative architecture where a ‘broker’ sits in between an application and data store to achieve data security seamlessly. It provides a data-centric protection layer allowing customers to tokenize, encrypt and mask data at the column or row level. This is achieved without any application code modifications while supporting customer-managed encryption keys—either a Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) or Keep Your Own Key (KYOK) model.

Security teams can centrally define the granular application encryption policies and manage keys. Developers can seamlessly integrate applications with data stores, even if those sensitive fields are encrypted. It allows IT teams to deploy these application architectures on hybrid multicloud; on IBM Cloud or in any other cloud provider through an IBM Cloud Satellite deployment pattern. It also enables data and analytics teams to access data without compromising privacy:

Data Security Broker consists of two major components:

: Centralized administrative console for configuration and management of data protection policies. Data Security Broker Shield: A reverse proxy technology that is in the customer’s control and performs encryption, decryption, tokenization, masking and access control functions for each data source.

The primary benefits include the following: