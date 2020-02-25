Beginning March 1, 2020, there will be a base price of USD 35 per node for up to 1,000 time series and 50 containers per node (not including host, container, kube-state metrics) for infrastructure monitoring.

For platform-specific metrics, tiered usage-based pricing will be in effect for each time series across all nodes and services (beyond the 1,000 budget per node).

Automatic consumption billing includes the following tiers:

Tier 1: USD 0.08: Up to 100K time series

USD 0.08: Up to 100K time series Tier 2: USD 0.05: 100K–1M time series

USD 0.05: 100K–1M time series Tier 3: USD 0.03: 1M–10M time series

USD 0.03: 1M–10M time series Tier 4: USD 0.02: >10M time series

There will be a USD 5 charge per additional 10 containers across all nodes (beyond the 50). Across all nodes and services, customers will have the first 1M API calls free and be charged USD 0.01 per 1,000 API calls beyond that. Only metric data fetching API calls are counted in the pricing.

The new pricing update for IBM Cloud Monitoring with Sysdig will take effect on March 1, 2020.