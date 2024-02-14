Power Virtual Server 2024 edition–Iterative improvements reduce total cost of ownership

Power10, the latest generation of IBM Power Systems, is now available with Power Virtual Server at a price premium of about 15% over the previous generation. The performance of IBM i workload has increased by an astounding 50%, leading to a reduction in the number of cores needed and, consequently, software license costs based on the core count. Typically, software costs are 5 times as expensive as compute, so every core reduced results in 5x savings on software.

Furthermore, IBM now offers dedicated hosts for Power Virtual Server, which are best suited for clients who require isolation and need at least 15 cores for their IBM Power workload. Since the host isn’t shared, IBM has designed much more efficient pooling of resources in a shared processor pool. Essentially, this means that clients don’t need to buy peak capacity but can instead scale up to 20x the compute resources available to a needy logical partition (LPAR) by borrowing from others in the pool when needed. Solutions can now be sized for average use, leading to significant cost reductions.