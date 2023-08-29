Positioning IBM i clients for future hybrid cloud success

One of the hallmarks of the IBM i business has been how we continue to deliver new innovations and evolve the platform to provide clients greater return on investment and acceleration in adopting new capabilities. From enabling a fully virtualized platform supporting UNIX, Linux and IBM i on a single system to provide economic efficiencies, to evolving the application environment with PASE and increasing support of open source languages (providing support for IBM i in the IBM Cloud), to more recent innovations like Db2 Mirror and the Merlin application development environment, we intend to continue to provide you with the most integrated, advanced and easy-to-use platform in the industry.

Businesses today require more flexibility in how they acquire computing capacity. With that in mind, IBM is announcing a shift in our licensing model for IBM i to a simplified subscription-based model. Starting March 26, 2024, IBM i entitlements for P05 and P10 software licenses will only be available as subscription-term offerings moving forward.

Some of the advantages provided by subscription-term licensing are listed below.