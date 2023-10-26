Operationalize and automate FinOps with Apptio Cloudability and IBM Turbonomic

From traditional enterprises to the most innovative startups, organizations are using the public cloud. In fact, ESG Research found that 91% of all applications will eventually be hosted in the public cloud. That much investment has necessitated the FinOps movement, a cloud financial management discipline designed to bring financial accountability to the variable, consumption-based spend model of cloud.

We have seen that experienced FinOps practitioners are pushing the boundaries of “what’s possible” in cloud cost management, lobbying for advanced support and use cases. They’ve mastered cloud adoption and basic cost management but know that the future is about efficiency, optimization and driving value with every dollar spent. What they need now is support from FinOps platforms to help them advance their practice beyond the basics.