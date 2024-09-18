OpenShift version 4.14 now available in Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud

Now that Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud supports OpenShift version 4.14, clusters running version 4.11 are deprecated with end of support tentatively scheduled for 6 March 2024. It is important to note clusters that run a deprecated OpenShift version may not receive fixes for security vulnerabilities until they are updated to a supported version.

As a reminder, if your cluster runs a deprecated or unsupported OpenShift version, review the potential impact of each OpenShift version update, and update today. If your cluster runs an archived OpenShift version, create a new cluster and deploy your apps to the new cluster.

Here is the current support status for Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud clusters running an earlier OpenShift version:

Clusters running OpenShift version 4.10 remain deprecated with end of support tentatively scheduled for 31 January 2024. Such clusters may not receive fixes for security vulnerabilities until they are updated to a supported version.

Clusters running OpenShift version 4.9 remain unsupported with end of support reached on 30 September 2023. Such clusters will not receive fixes for security vulnerabilities until they are updated to a deprecated or supported version.

Clusters running OpenShift version 4.8 or earlier remain archived. For security reasons, IBM reserves the right to shut down the control planes of such clusters.

