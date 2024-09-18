OpenShift version 4.14 now available in Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud

We are excited to announce the availability of OpenShift version 4.14 for your clusters that are running in Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud. This is our 13th release of OpenShift. With our OpenShift service, you can easily upgrade your clusters without the need for deep OpenShift knowledge. When you deploy new clusters, the default OpenShift version remains 4.13 (soon to be 4.14); you can also choose to immediately deploy version 4.14. Learn more about deploying clusters here.
In addition to all the great OpenShift features provided in this release, Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud version 4.14 also includes numerous component updates. See the Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud version 4.14 change log for details.
Now that Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud supports OpenShift version 4.14, clusters running version 4.11 are deprecated with end of support tentatively scheduled for 6 March 2024. It is important to note clusters that run a deprecated OpenShift version may not receive fixes for security vulnerabilities until they are updated to a supported version.
As a reminder, if your cluster runs a deprecated or unsupported OpenShift version, review the potential impact of each OpenShift version update, and update today. If your cluster runs an archived OpenShift version, create a new cluster and deploy your apps to the new cluster.
Here is the current support status for Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud clusters running an earlier OpenShift version:
