Now Available: 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers

Today, Intel® launched 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors to the world, and IBM simultaneously brought these newest advancements in microarchitecture onto IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers.

Technology must deliver value, and modern technology must anticipate and exceed what’s to come around the corner. I may be a bit biased, but compute performance—in the grand scheme of cloud computing—is one of the most important investments businesses can make to stay ahead of the curve. Why? Because meeting the requirements of modern workloads all boils down to how optimized your compute capabilities really are.

Assembling individually optimized processors, systems and software uniquely tailored for a specific situation tend to only get an IT team so far until they hit a wall of complexities as the workload varieties increase. Making a passive investment that meets cloud compute requirements for a wide variety of deployments (now and in the future) can yield gains on how quickly you time workloads to market and how many resources it takes to get them out the door.

“IBM and Intel’s collaboration on 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors puts Simple Cloud (link resides outside ibm.com) in a unique position to take advantage of accelerated compute performance for our partners and customers. We look forward to bringing advanced microarchitecture features into the hands of our most popular workloads, like BIM workflows for customers like Elecnor.” – Sergio Gonzalez, President, SimpleCloud.io