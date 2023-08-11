New IBM Turbonomic reporting dashboards to empower IT operations for success

Gaining insights into application performance and resource utilization is critical to keep your business performing at its best. Having detailed reporting dashboards to provide real-time insights, visualizations and centralized data enables efficient decision-making and proactive management, which are very important to the health of your applications.

That’s why we are happy to announce that IBM is launching new Turbonomic Reporting Dashboards, now available for Turbonomic SaaS customers with the rollout of IBM Turbonomic version 8.9.6.

The new enhanced reporting dashboards in IBM Turbonomic provide comprehensive insights into application performance and supply chain utilization. By leveraging best-in-class data warehouse and BI visualization, this new reporting service helps assure optimal performance that is tailored to a customer’s individual reporting needs. Users can filter specific applications to get a single view into metrics, such as peak response time, average response time, peak transactions, SLO violations and more. With controlled access and self-service analytics, users can easily share custom-made reports with other users throughout the organization and integrate with their own BI solutions.