New feature launch: IBM MQ version 9.3.4

IBM MQ provides scalable, resilient and secure connectivity for mission critical systems and applications within and across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

In this blog, we’ll look at some of the feature highlights in this v9.3.4 Continuous Delivery release and how you can use them to get even more value from your IBM MQ solution. Continuous Delivery releases contain the latest innovations along with security patches and defect fixes.

v9.3.4 was officially announced on 31 October 2023 and will be made generally available on 19 October 2023 for Hybrid Cloud software (Distributed), IBM MQ Appliance and in the IBM MQ SaaS Service on IBM Cloud and AWS.

IBM MQ v9.3.4 improves resiliency, connectivity and ease of use across platforms. Here are the feature highlights: